Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,135 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $232,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

AMP stock opened at $325.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.12. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

