Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Reduced by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $9,642,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

Amgen stock opened at $276.78 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.00 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.17. The firm has a market cap of $147.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

