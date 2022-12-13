Amp Trading Down 3.8% This Week (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Amp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a market capitalization of $121.95 million and $3.59 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amp has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002093 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $901.12 or 0.05163023 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00511478 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.29 or 0.30305318 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
