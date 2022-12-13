Amundi Acquires 23,261 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Amundi lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.73% of CME Group worth $525,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group to $201.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.21.

Shares of CME opened at $180.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

