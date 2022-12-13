Amundi Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.9% of Amundi’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Amundi owned 0.63% of Adobe worth $1,104,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Trading Up 2.3 %

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.96.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $338.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.60. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $675.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.