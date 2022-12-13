Amundi Has $1.87 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amundi decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 838,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Amundi’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Amundi’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,866,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 113.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,324,000 after buying an additional 1,266,257 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,874,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

GOOG opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

