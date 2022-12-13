Amundi Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $404,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $834.35 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $803.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $721.93.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

