Amundi Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Amundi trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,615,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,462,096 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.21% of Verizon Communications worth $435,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

