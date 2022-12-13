Amundi Purchases 110,332 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amundi grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,332 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $457,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in S&P Global by 46.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $296,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $347.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.