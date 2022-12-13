Amundi Purchases 110,332 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amundi grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,332 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $457,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in S&P Global by 46.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $296,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at S&P Global
In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:SPGI opened at $347.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.