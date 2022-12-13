Amundi Purchases 800,290 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Amundi lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 1.68% of Rockwell Automation worth $387,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after buying an additional 886,811 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $3,005,341. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $264.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.