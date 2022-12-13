Amundi Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Amundi grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 0.6% of Amundi’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Amundi owned 0.67% of Medtronic worth $778,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4 %

MDT stock opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

