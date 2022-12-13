Amundi Sells 74,257 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Amundi cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,385,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 74,257 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in NIKE were worth $555,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

