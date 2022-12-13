Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX) recently:

12/8/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $61.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $74.00 to $181.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $164.00.

12/7/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $111.00.

12/7/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $114.00.

11/1/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RXDX traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.73. 1,050,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,178. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $117.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

