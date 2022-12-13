Analysts Set HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Target Price at $44.00

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLFFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HelloFresh from €23.00 ($24.21) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €34.00 ($35.79) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($56.84) to €47.00 ($49.47) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €44.00 ($46.32) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Performance

HLFFF opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $84.57.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.