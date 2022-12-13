Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT at $12.57

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth $3,165,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

