Analysts Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target at $94.42

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSB. Raymond James upped their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,335,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,780.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,335,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,780.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,635,883 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

SouthState Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SouthState by 175.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 11.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the second quarter worth about $477,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SouthState has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.78.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.89. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

