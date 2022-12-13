Analysts Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target at $94.42

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.25.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SSB. Raymond James upped their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Insider Activity at SouthState
In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,335,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,780.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,335,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,780.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,635,883 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState
SouthState Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SouthState has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.78.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.89. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SouthState Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.
About SouthState
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
