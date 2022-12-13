Analysts’ Upgrades for December 13th (ANNSF, BP, BSRR, CHYHY, CLZNY, COHU, COUP, ELROF, EQIX, FHB)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 13th:

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a neutral rating.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $81.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $811.00 price target on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $652.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $575.00.

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.30.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $308.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $388.00 price target on the stock.

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $8.05 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.75.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Oddo Bhf currently has GBX 2,900 ($35.58) target price on the stock.

