Analysts’ Upgrades for December 13th (ANNSF, BP, BSRR, CHYHY, CLZNY, COHU, COUP, ELROF, EQIX, FHB)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 13th:
Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a neutral rating.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.
Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a buy rating.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $81.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.
Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $811.00 price target on the stock.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.
Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.
Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $652.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $575.00.
Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.30.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $308.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.
Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $388.00 price target on the stock.
Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.
Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Weber (NYSE:WEBR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $8.05 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.75.
Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock.
Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Oddo Bhf currently has GBX 2,900 ($35.58) target price on the stock.
