Analyzing United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Microelectronics and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 2 2 0 2.20 Meta Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meta Materials has a consensus price target of 3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 153.38%. Given Meta Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Materials is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 31.00% 28.14% 16.79% Meta Materials -845.99% -25.59% -20.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares United Microelectronics and Meta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $7.70 billion 2.33 $1.85 billion $1.16 6.22 Meta Materials $4.08 million 131.14 -$91.00 million -0.33 -4.48

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. Meta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Meta Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

