Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 11.8%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37. 7,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,283,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGI. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Angi to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.