Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANGPY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 26,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,266. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

