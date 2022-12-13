Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 1.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,804 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,718,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

