ApeCoin (APE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $300.02 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00022933 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001971 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00512335 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $904.01 or 0.05102330 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,378.37 or 0.30356104 BTC.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,250,000 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.
ApeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.