Aperam (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Shares Down 2.1%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.81. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Aperam Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.