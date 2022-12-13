Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.15 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $12.46 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00023726 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004766 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

