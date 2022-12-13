Apollo Currency Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.46 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00077464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00054953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00023614 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004808 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

