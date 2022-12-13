Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 186.2% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Apollo Silver Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of APGOF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 1,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,115. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Apollo Silver has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.60.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Silver (APGOF)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.