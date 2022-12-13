Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 186.2% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Apollo Silver Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of APGOF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 1,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,115. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Apollo Silver has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

