AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APP. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

AppLovin stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. AppLovin has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $5,046,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,931,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,834,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $5,046,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,931,396 shares in the company, valued at $139,834,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,142,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in AppLovin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in AppLovin by 7.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

