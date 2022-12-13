AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Up 10.9%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares rose 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.87. Approximately 23,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,675,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $7,717,316.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,223,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,941,915.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $3,945,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $7,717,316.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,223,243 shares in the company, valued at $16,941,915.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AppLovin by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 90.3% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.