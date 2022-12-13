Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $25.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Get Rating ) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

