Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.08

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 494500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Ares Acquisition by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ares Acquisition by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,684,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,962,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.