argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of argenx worth $168,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in argenx by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 527,812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in argenx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after acquiring an additional 182,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in argenx by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,245,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on argenx from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on argenx from €400.00 ($421.05) to €425.00 ($447.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.57.

argenx Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $392.52 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $407.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.99.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Profile



argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

