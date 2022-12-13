Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,188,000 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the November 15th total of 4,334,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARNGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Argonaut Gold Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARNGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,355. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

