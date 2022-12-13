Arweave Achieves Market Cap of $294.28 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.81 or 0.00049575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $294.28 million and approximately $28.57 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,775.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.69 or 0.00617102 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00260486 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
