Arweave (AR) Price Tops $8.94 on Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $298.39 million and $27.20 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $8.94 or 0.00050402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,727.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.00613063 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00264076 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000647 BTC.
About Arweave
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
