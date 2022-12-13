Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ascential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 230 ($2.82) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 260 ($3.19) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 345 ($4.23) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Ascential Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Featured Articles

