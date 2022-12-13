ASD (ASD) One Day Volume Hits $2.22 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. ASD has a market cap of $49.60 million and $2.22 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00013246 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00034624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005574 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00020253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00242350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

