ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 278.6% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASMPT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ASMPT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. 23,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,557. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

