Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Down 67.8% in November

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the November 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IONM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 72,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.06. Assure has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $8.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

In related news, CEO John Farlinger acquired 70,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $42,369.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 220,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Assure news, CFO John C. Price purchased 67,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,627.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,847.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Farlinger purchased 70,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $42,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,847 shares in the company, valued at $132,508.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Assure from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

