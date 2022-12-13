Astar Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last week, Astar has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $66.39 million and $2.82 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Astar

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

