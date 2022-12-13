Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Update

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Atlantia Price Performance
ATASY opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Atlantia has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $12.61.
Atlantia Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantia (ATASY)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.