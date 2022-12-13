Augur Price Down 0.3% This Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Augur has a market cap of $61.27 million and $4.07 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $5.57 or 0.00031197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002093 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00514270 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $901.59 or 0.05033402 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.43 or 0.30467800 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.