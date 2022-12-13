Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the November 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Augusta Gold Price Performance
Shares of AUGG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 14,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,228. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
