Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the November 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AUGG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 14,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,228. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

