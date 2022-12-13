Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIAGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aurubis from €66.00 ($69.47) to €70.00 ($73.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €75.00 ($78.95) target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aurubis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aurubis from €83.00 ($87.37) to €78.00 ($82.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Aurubis Price Performance

AIAGY stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. Aurubis has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $63.50.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

