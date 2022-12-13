Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551,963 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 236,726 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.6% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.57% of Autodesk worth $954,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 60.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 216.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 248,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $199.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.39 and its 200-day moving average is $199.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $285.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

