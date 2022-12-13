Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,985,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,152 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.48% of Automatic Data Processing worth $418,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.
NASDAQ:ADP opened at $264.43 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $270.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
