Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.14 and last traded at C$11.17. Approximately 47,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 49,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.31.
APR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$13.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.20.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$443.75 million and a P/E ratio of 5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
