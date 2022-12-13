Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Shares Down 16.5%

Shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) traded down 16.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 441,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 142,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Avalon GloboCare Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Avalon GloboCare

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon GloboCare stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Avalon GloboCare as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

