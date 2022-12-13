Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 6,066,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Avantor has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,205 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,276,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

