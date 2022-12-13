Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Bought by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,429,000 after buying an additional 1,330,348 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,908,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after buying an additional 305,963 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,512,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,206,000 after buying an additional 305,458 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 240,371 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVID stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,738. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

