Axie Infinity Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.51 or 0.00042545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $748.74 million and $78.74 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013049 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00035032 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00020543 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00240681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00023343 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,742,733 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,564,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.48629161 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $51,913,598.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

